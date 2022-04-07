Blizzard requires $ 25 for a single card Hearthstone and the community just doesn’t fit.

As first discovered by PC Gamer, Drek’Thar’s new Diamond version card has sparked controversy in the Hearthstone online community, mainly because it costs $ 25 real, but also because the only ways to add it to the collection is to buy it with gold or real money. Usually, when Blizzard comes out with new diamond cards, they are grouped together in an expansion or unlocked when you collect all the legendary cards in a set.

“My goodness. $ 25 for a single diamond card“says Reddit user oneeventwo.

“No thanks. They can keep it. I will not reward greed with my hard-earned money“user RXD_Titan wrote.”This single card costs half the Elden Ring“EwokNuggets pointed out.”This is disgusting and I don’t like it. ”

While they are undoubtedly in the minority, some did not participate in the “riot” for the price of the card. As mentioned above, you don’t necessarily have to shell out real money for the card, because you can buy it with gold, the Hearthstone in-game currency that you can earn by playing and completing missions.

Source: Gamesradar.