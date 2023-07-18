blizzards has rewarded us with the opportunity to exclusively reveal the four new cards of the expansion “TITANS” of the Paladin, to be precise two Raresone Epic and the much dreamed of Legendary of reference. Let’s start in order and find out in detail what these cards do and how they will behave in the game.

Tyr’s Tears

Before Rare, Tyr’s Tearsis a sacred magic capable of resurrect 3 minions of the Paladin (make sure they’re different), then set the stats to 2/2. Magic possesses the new mechanic Forge: just place the card on the deck, spend 1 mana and the card will be Forged or will get a different text and an enhanced effect.

In its “Forged” version, Tyr’s Tears resurrect 4 different minions of the Paladin, while still keeping their unchanged stats imposed on the 2/2. In terms of gameplay, this card is expensive, but also very versatile, capable of bringing a real “small army” back into play. In fact, we must say that it fits perfectly with the style of play that the Paladin is having in recent times.

King Stoneheart

The second Rarethe servant King Stoneheart, it’s a 4-cost creature for a 3/2 body, not very substantial but that allows you to put a 2/2 Terrigen into play which in turn benefits from a +2/+2 bonus for each other Terrigen entered into play in this match. To summon terrigen, however, you’ll need to kill the King Stoneheart activating his Deathrattle.

Disciple of Amitus

Now let’s move on to the card Epic, Disciple of Amitus: it is a balanced 6-cost 4/6 minion, which will allow us to summon a 2/2 Terrigen at the end of the turn which, in turn, will get a bonus equal to +2/+2 for each other Terrigen we have summoned during the game. Undoubtedly interesting anyway to put two minions on the battlefield in turn 4, moreover Terrigeno could not be a mere 2/2 but a creature of weight going forward in the course of the game.

Tyr

There Legendary in all its glory: Tyr. Servant with a high cost of engagement, 7 mana, which thanks to the ability Battle crywill resurrect a Paladin minion that died this game as long as it has attack equal to 2,3 and 4. It means that together with Tyr potentially you will have 3 more minions in play and consequently a lot of firepower for the next round.

To discover what effects the cards will have once in playwe invite you to watch the video proposed below, as well as a small gallery with the “full art” images of the revealed cards.

We remind you that TITANI awaits you on August 1st both on PC and on mobile, and that in the meantime you can grab the packages with the dedicated bundles that we show you in the detail here.