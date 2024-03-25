Hearthstone never stops innovating and reinventing itself: under the banner of the new year, that of Pegasus, we say goodbye to 3 old expansions that are added to the already rich Wild format, leaving room for the new arrival. The Frizzabombe Laboratory it is rich in Famous Servants Revisited in toy or plush version, legendary heroes and extravagant characters, typical of the world of Hearthstone. In this review we will not do a tedious analysis of the product, but we will focus on the actual usefulness of the cards, and the related ability to create competitive and fun decks.

A laboratory for everyone

The Frizzabombe Laboratory is undoubtedly “sparkling”: the card relating to the protagonist of this adventure is summed up with the adjective “extravagant”. By adding Frizzabombe The Magnificent to your deck, you will be able to access one of the Magnificent Decks: these are 6 special decks that offer strange, and in some cases very powerful, solutions. In fact, it is a card for beginners, or for those who do not have a rich collection of cards: in which case, Frizzabombe will put you in a position to be at least competitive (to the extent possible) and snatch some victories even from more experienced players.

From the point of view of the “bombs” or those cards that at the moment appear to be super-performing we find:

King of Puppets : the plush version of the indomitable and powerful King Krush.

: the plush version of the indomitable and powerful King Krush. Zarimi Time Winder : which allows the Priest to play an extra turn.

: which allows the Priest to play an extra turn. Toy Captain Tarim : already famous in its own right, this version equipped with the Miniaturize ability allows the Paladin a fair amount of attack power.

: already famous in its own right, this version equipped with the Miniaturize ability allows the Paladin a fair amount of attack power. Goldbeard Kleptomaniac : which allows the Thief Pirates deck to defeat anyone in a single turn!

: which allows the Thief Pirates deck to defeat anyone in a single turn! Hagatha the Legend : who scares everyone in the Druid deck, transforming two spells into two Minion Slimes.

: who scares everyone in the Druid deck, transforming two spells into two Minion Slimes. Nightmares: toy version of Cicciapawwhich will make us repeat our “battle cries” 3 times and will also give us its Mini-version which will repeat the same effect.

In short, of really strong cards hello beautiful manyobjectively Druid and Magician were the two least powered and most suffered classes due to this change of meta, but as we know not everyone can be in the Top, always.

The strongest decks

At the moment, and as it has been for the last 3 months, the Paladin confirms itself at the top of the ranking, which is made up as follows:

Paladin – Upgrading Hand Servants

– Upgrading Hand Servants Soccer player – Pawn minions and spells

– Pawn minions and spells Demon Hunter – Time

– Time Sorcerer – Wheel of Death

– Wheel of Death Warrior – Check

– Check Death Knight – Rainbow

– Rainbow Shaman – Nature

– Nature Priest – Zarimi Draghi

– Zarimi Draghi Thief – Wish

– Wish Magician – Elemental

– Elemental Druid – Combos

The Paladin dominates with a previously seen version of the Handbuffa deck that aims to enhance the Servants from the hand before putting them into play, but it is not the only game option: in Frizzabombe's Laboratory you can lean towards the Soccer player who, with 100 or more pieces, will fill the field with robot dogs, not very powerful individually but real threats if taken in a group.

The Demon Hunter returns to the top of the rankings with a deck that plays very well against aggressive decks, and has a lot of “fuel” even if the game drags on for a long time. Ghul'Dan the Sorcerer brings panic to the battlefield with his Wheel of Deathwhile the Warrior, as always, takes refuge behind the aegis of his armor, revealing himself to be a real tough nut to crack.

Sizzle, I'll sizzle you

The Frizzabombe Laboratory was a real lifesaver for the game: not only allows beginners to approach the competitive game with very strong decks, offered by the legendary that gives its name to the expansion, but the paradigm of the deck leaderboard also changes. Don't despair though, if you like the Thief for example, although it is a very technical deck, you can always play it and win by reaching – perhaps with some extra difficulty – the Legend level.