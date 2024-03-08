













It's that time of year when Blizzard's collectible card game gets a new set of cards. Hearthstone: The Fizbang Workshop is the new expansion that many will want to play when it is available and, best of all, everyone in Azeroth is invited to be part of this party.

Hearthstone: The Fizbang Workshop It will be available starting March 19, 2024 and comes with 145 new cards. For your good luck we have for you a set of cards that you should not lose sight of and that will give you a good idea of ​​everything that is coming for this set.

We are going to give you the cards in both English and Spanish (pata Latam, of course) so that you can see everything they can do and prepare some kind of combo or strategy so that you can win. Consider that you will have a lot of Deathrattle abilities, so expect that many abilities will activate after the cards are destroyed.

The letters we have for you

Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop – Fetch | Catch – Class: Hunter

The following letter from Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop It costs 2 mana and its mechanics are very simple. You steal a minion and if it is a Beast, then you steal a spell. Be sure to add some cards that go with the synergy of the exposed card.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop – Mystery Egg | Surprise Egg – Class: Hunter

Don't lose sight of the next keyword that comes with this card called Miniaturize. His Deathrattle is: You get a random Beast copy of your deck and it costs (5) less.

Although it is a card that could be considered to have a high cost, due to its abilities it helps a lot to arm yourself with copy creatures. Besides, your defense is not so bad since it is 3.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop – Mystery Egg | Surprise Egg – Class: Hunter – Mana cost 1

Technically this is the same card as the aforementioned, only its mana cost is only one and it comes with the legend of Mini. The rattle is technically the same and, if you look closely, its illustration shows the egg with little legs.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthsone: Fizbang Workshop – Patchwork Pals | Patchwork Friends – Class: Hunter

Another certainly cheap card in Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop and that you will be able to play it quickly. Her ability is that you get 3 animal companions and they cost (1) less.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop – Toyrannosaurus | Toy Tyrannosaurus – Hunter Class

Many are going to say that they are going to run out of mana on this creature. But let's start with its name, which is Juegutiranosaurus and it comes with Onslaught, that is, it will hit the moment it reaches the playing field. Has Deathrattle “deals 5 damage to a random enemy”

Source: Blizzard

Source: Blizzard

What do you think of these cards? Have you already thought of several combos?

