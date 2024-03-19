













Hearthstone: Fizbang Workshop is here and this is what you need to know









The fans of hearthstone They will be happy to know that the new expansion is now available: Fizbang Workshop. But who the hell is Fizbang? Well, this is a brilliant inventor and toymaker who will now appear in this digital TCG.

Fizbang Workshopthe first Year of the Pegasus expansion for Hearthstone, features 145 new cards including the fully customizable Zilliax 3000 Deluxe, a new keyword: Miniaturize, and many returning iconic characters!

What's all that comes with this expansion for Blizzard's card game?

We also recommend: February 2025 will see the arrival of one of the most anticipated games of the generation

Hearthstone – Welcome to the Fizbang workshop

Find out everything that awaits you when you start playing the new Hearthstone expansion.

Nostalgic and iconic characters. Fizbang's creations are inspired by 10 years of fantasy and wonder in Hearthstone's history, and his workshop is filled with familiar faces and fresh interpretations of the game's past mechanics.

Zilliax 3000 Deluxe. Can't find the exact letter you want? Create it on your own! Zilliax 3000 Deluxe is customizable. As you build your deck, you can create your perfect Zilliax by choosing two Zilliax modules to combine their costs, stats, and effects. Next, finish customizing your Zilliax with cosmetic items.

New keyword: Miniaturize. Some Fizbang creations come with their own pocket copy. Play a card with Miniaturize and get a 1-cost 1/1 copy in your hand. You can play the Mini version instantly to keep up the pace or save it to apply a powerful and cheap effect at the right time.

Colifero the Artist's Reward. Colifero, one of the artist cards in Fizbang Workshop, has a special talent for capturing the likeness of the cards you draw and transmitting it as a special effect to your minions in play. If you log in now you will receive this legendary minion for free.

Unforeseen March Season. You will have a month of adventure through the history of Hearthstone in Unforeseen. On March 1, only Legado was in rotation. On March 2, Curse of Naxxramas, Hearthstone's first card infusion, was added to the card pool. On March 3rd Goblins versus Gnomes and so on were added. Each day the next infusion of cards was and will be added until we go through the entire story of the game.

Let's continue Hearthstone's 10th anniversary!

Music for the whole year. For the first time in Hearthstone history, the soundtrack is available to players! Enjoy the music you know and love from the game anywhere you choose. And don't miss out on more releases throughout the year.

Excited for this 10th anniversary celebration for Hearthstone? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)