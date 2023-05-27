













Hearthstone Festival of Legends receives Audiocalypse with 38 new cards

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Hearthstone Festival of Legends It’s been a while now and the Thousand Needle Grimtotem tauren have had enough of the noise. ETC picked up his guitar and called on all competing bands at the festival to unite against this common enemy to save the fate of music on Azeroth!

Source: Blizzard

With this minikit comes several changes with the new dual class combinations, including both minions and spells. New remix cards will also be released that gain an additional effect in your hand, changing effect with the change of each turn.

Source: Blizzard

Hearthstone welcomes back the Devil himself

According to the information revealed by Blizzardthe very Diablo returns as a hero to the Battlegrounds from June 5 to 7. Also, we recommend you check out the Diablo-themed Tavern Brawl, which runs two weeks in a row, June 7-21 at hearthstone.

Test your mettle against the mysterious dark wanderer in this epic boss battle and win the prize of a card back you’ll want in your collection.

On the other hand, you will be able to show off your intellectual side with new classic plot-themed cosmetic items. There’s something for every player, including the studious Bookworm Elisa, the majestic Gul’dan Gargoyle, and the handsome Frog Prince Thrall. Just take a look around the in-game store.

