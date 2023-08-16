Hearthstone it has recently been renewed with the advent of the game expansion TITANof which we have you discussed in detail herenow it’s the turn of the mode Battle which is in its fifth season: lots of news and updates, let’s find out together.

Game news

They arrive in the Battle the Anomalies: they will be 20 and will affect all 8 challengers in that match. Anomalies will be declared to players immediately before selecting your own hero for that particular Battle. Every week, blizzardspromises to add new Anomalies that will affect the game up to over 50 expected variants.

Yes, you read that right: in the Anomaly Secrets of Norgannon you can explore the level 7 of the Innwhich brings with it the Level 7 Minions, incredible beings and great throwbacks of the past, ready to give Battle!

New Level 7 Minions

Of course, for any longtime gamer, Level 7 is the most tantalizing novelty: to reach this level, all you need is to upgrade the Inn level as you do with the previous six levels, while for you can also unlock level 7 Minions by making triples while you are at least Inn level 6. Here are some examples:

There will be well 14 Level 7 Minions available when the Secrets of Norgannon Anomaly is launched which will appear 5 times more often than the other Anomalies, so we will undoubtedly have the opportunity to often experience their power.

Thorim, Lord of Storms

Also comes to Battle Thorim, Lord of Storms, straight from TITANS raging in the normal classic game mode. The hero possesses a peculiar power, Choose your Championa passive ability that will allow you to Discover a level 7 minion (regardless of whether or not there is the possibility of accessing that Tavern level) and this Champion will be delivered to you at the exact moment you have spent 65 Gold.

The Servants from level 1 to 6 of the Inn, from which 49 have been removed of them, while another 32 completely new will make an appearance, as well as 11 throwbacks.

New Seasonal Battle Path

Available from next August 22nd, at this link which will be updatedyou will find the Season 5 Battle Pass for €14.99 and you will immediately start getting the new rewards of the Seasonal Battle Path in addition to the classic +2 hero options at the start of the game, crucial for those who play this mode seriously and want to compete for the top spots in the standings.