The parent of a player’s Hearthstone brought a collective action against Blizzard complaining about the game’s random card packs. Arizona resident Nathan Harris filed a lawsuit in the California Superior Court in Orange County on behalf of his son and is asking the court to turn this case into a class action, opening it to any minors or parents of minors who have ever purchased a Hearthstone card pack.

The lawsuit estimates that there will be “hundreds, if not thousands” of people. The complaint alleges that Hearthstone’s card pack system – which operates on the “loot box” model in which rewards for each purchase are randomized, with items varying in game value – deceives players, especially youngsters.

Harris and his lawyers say the game did not reveal the odds of what he could receive – arguing that the son “hardly ever received any valuable cards” – and that the minor was unaware that he could not get a refund.

The son appears to have spent more than $ 300 on Hearthstone between 2019 and 2021, funding these purchases through Harris’ linked credit and debit cards without obtaining permission.

Blizzard responded by asking the court to move the case to the United States District Court in the Central District of California, which the company believes is the appropriate jurisdiction. For now, therefore, all that remains is to wait for any developments.

