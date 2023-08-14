Unknown people murdered in a nightclub Cali, main city of southwestern Colombia, Andres Carabali, footballer’s brother Jorelyn Carabali, who has just participated with the coffee selection in the Australia and New Zealand Women’s World CupThe authorities reported this Monday.

The crime, according to preliminary information, occurred when the man was in a nightclub in that city, capital of the department of Cauca’s Valley.

sad messages

“At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred in the internal part of a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that a subject entered who shot at a person who was was there chatting with his sentimental partner,” the commander of the Cali Police, Colonel William Quintero.

The central, which is currently active in the Atletico Mineiro, He comes from having an outstanding performance with Colombia in the World Cup and was a starter in the five games that the coffee makers played, which reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, a round in which they lost 2-1 with England.

His companions and the Colombian Football Federation They have shown solidarity with Carabalí.

“Their pain is our pain,” he said. catalina usmeone of the leaders of the group.

“From the FCF we send our heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Likewise, we express all our support and solidarity with the defense of the National Team. Peace in his grave,” the Federation added in a statement.

Andrés Carabalí, brother of the Colombian national team soccer player, Jorelyn Carabalí, was reportedly assassinated for matters related to ‘drop by drop’ loans. pic.twitter.com/VDdnDqPZTi — Here (@aquitoday) August 14, 2023

.