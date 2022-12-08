On November 13, after the hours that the terminal palliative sedation process took, the skater Colombian artistic Carolina Otáloraone of the most important figures of the discipline at a national level.

At the time, it was Juan Lemus, her husband and career partner for more than two decades, who was in charge of confirming the news with a heartfelt message:

“At 6:20 am… I don’t know whether to feel sad or happy… Carito has achieved her goal of going to heaven with everyone’s blessing. Please be ready to say goodbye to her as she asked us. Now she is a little angel more in the sky and from there he will take care of all of us. I was fortunate to hold his hand in his last breaths and I did not feel afraid. I think it was a happy moment and he simply calmed down to fly very high..”he pointed.

Now, three weeks after the death of Otálora, the last message that Jahiry, one of his sisters, dedicated him on social networks.

This, on the occasion of Day of the Candles.

‘A little light for you…’

Message from Carolina Otálora’s sister. Photo: Instagram Jahirylopez

Through their social networks, those close to Carolina Otálora sent their messages on a date as emotional as December 7.

Jahiry, one of her sisters, with whom Carolina shared her passion for skating from a very young age, was one of those who spoke.

A delicate photograph, in which Carolina’s face appears next to a candle, was the image chosen by Jahiry to share her feelings.

The message, just as emotional:

“A little light for you…, one of the days you liked so much…”he pointed.

According to their relatives, the woman, who competed until last year, recently suffered from incurable gastric cancer. Hence, pushed by the suffering of the disease and her pain, she decided to access the process of terminal palliative sedation.

As the experts explain, this procedure falls within the spectrum of euthanasia because, according to the athlete’s family, she requested it voluntarily and autonomously using her full faculties. In addition, a medical team acted to apply the corresponding medications.

This is different from assisted suicide because in this type of procedure -also endorsed by the Constitutional Court- the one who acts directly is the patient and in which the medical or health teams simply assist the voluntary and autonomous decision of the patient .

