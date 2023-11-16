The Colombia team beat Brazil for the first time for the South American World Cup Qualifiers and won 2-1 with a double from Luis Díaz at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Allison Becker, the Brazilian goalkeeper who plays with ‘Lucho’ at Liverpool, approached him with a heartfelt gesture at the end of the game.

For 75 minutes of the match, Colombia was putting pressure on Brazil, which was winning 1-0. However, Díaz scored the tie with a header.

Only four minutes were enough for ‘Lucho’ to score the second goal, thanks to a cross from James Rodríguez. For his part, the Barranquilla stadium vibrated and applauded the guajiro player who had just overcome a difficult episode in his life, the kidnapping of his father Luis Manuel Díaz.

Luis Díaz celebrates goal against Brazil.

Alisson Backer, who failed to stop Díaz’s goals, as soon as the game ended, looked for him to hug him tightly.

“You deserve it, Luchito,” Backer said in his ear.

“I love you very much,” the Colombian responded.

After the meeting, Díaz spoke with the media and He highlighted that Alisson, his Liverpool teammate, extended his hand to him during the days of anguish over the kidnapping of his father.: “He is a great person. He accompanied me in the last 15 days, he is a great human being and he helped me get through this difficult time.”

With this result, Colombia climbed to third place with nine points, while Brazil fell to fifth place with seven points. Colombia’s next game is on November 21 against Paraguay for the World Cup Qualifiers.

*With information from EFE