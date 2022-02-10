The traveler who loves distances is prolonged by the burning that yearning brings, and longing summons it, so he does not know when age will allow him, and to what extent? And when will the conditions arise for him to go to horizons of the geography of water and land, because there are certain places that a person wishes to see or that they keep pressing him from time to time, places he wishes to visit before they change, and they change, and they turn into consumer and naive tourist cities, there are far places that are overwhelmed Water or surrounded by it, and a person can only reach it with difficulty, but if his feet trod on dry land, he realized comfort in its meanings, and he knew the value of silence and stillness, there are islands calling from afar, and cities still covered with the dust of history that he does not want to leave. It abandons its social heritage, and is swept away by the state of American cities, filled with “malls” and “fat food” restaurants, and those Chinese goods are cheap in pay and time. There are winding and green roads in the Andes mountains, which one should realize before spending a lifetime roaming the noisy cities with everything.

A person burdened with travels and the fatigue of travel will continue to yearn for ancient cities that lived to witness and narrate, and that historical events have experienced throughout the ages, such as “Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand”, a loving person can sit near a clay oven in which he deals with the burning of forest firewood in “Dagestan”, to enjoy the heat of that The baked bread, which has just come out of the clay oven, and from under the hands of that woman full of health, why not villages in the Far East that are still in their first primitives, are the focus of the eye? Where dawn is an area of ​​time for contemplation, and vigilance of life, where its simple food is served on a green tree branch, and its drink is green tea harvested from the garden of the house, and the people in it do not cease to be amazed at the stranger. White country with snow in the polar regions? What is the matter with the villages of Africa among their black forests, and the joy of uninterrupted sleep in those houses whose roofs are covered with jungle trees, and only the sounds of animals in their wilds wake you up?

There are villages for fishermen whose mornings are different, villages for the winter where the smell of wood stoves and roasting chestnuts, and villages in the hills, planted in orchards of apples, citrus and fruits of Aba, surrounded by mountains, allowing only sunlight to shine on them, there are small cities in the countryside of Europe and quiet, no You find a way to gossip about it, and nothing weighs heavily on the heart.

A person who yearns for travels will continue to suffer to see different places, doors and windows for houses different from the house of his neighbor, a cafe on a mountain cliff or a restaurant that does not leave the blue color for the eyes of its goers, a church cold with secrets, and man’s songs when he first knew faith, mosques built to live, and remember the name of God As in Sarajevo, for example, there are temples for the Jews in Eastern Europe, where the places of the diaspora, and what they carried with them in their eternal departure, and stone temples carved by Buddhists with their eternal patience, where they buried many of the secrets of their ink and incantations of their prayers, and the light that comes from there follows them.. and tomorrow. continue