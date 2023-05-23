Iranian sport does not come out of consternation, after it was confirmed that one of the last three nationals executed by hanging was Saleh Mirhashmi, a 36-year-old karate fighter who became a national champion.

According to the official media version, the athlete was executed after being convicted of being involved in the death of three security officers, in the context of the social protests that took place on November 16. His crime would have been that of “moharabeh” (war against God).

Meanwhile, different groups defending Human Rights have raised the alert for the conditions in which the capture, trial and execution of Mirhashmi would have taken place.

And while new complaints continue to be made public, one of the citizen groups that has positioned itself against the death sentences announced the videos of the last goodbye of Saleh Mirhashmi’s parents.

The last goodbye to the karate fighter executed by hanging in Iran

Saleh Mirhashmi, karate fighter sentenced to death. Photo: Facebook Saleh Mirhashmi and AFP

As seen in the records shared on social networks, the father of the executed karate fighter took a photograph to his son’s grave.

There, in the midst of the company of other loved ones, he lay down on the tombstone and burst into tears.

According to the group that shared the video, the father would have spent the night that way.

Also, according to the same group, the mother of the executed karate fighter would have received the news while she is hospitalized.

In the shared recording, he is heard crying out for his son to be taken down from the gallows.

The rejection of the European Union to the executions in Iran

Josep Borrel, High Representative of the EU. Photo: Aura Saavedra. TIME

The European Union (EU) condemned the execution of the karate fighter and two other people. He also called on Iran to put an end to the “reprehensible practice” of imposing and applying the death penalty to people who have participated in protests.

“Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaghoubi and Saleh Mirashemi were executed after being arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the recent protests in Iran. The EU condemns these executions in the strongest possible terms,” ​​the office of the head of Iran said in a statement. European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

