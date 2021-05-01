A couple received, just three months apart, dramatic news: they have terminal cancer. And it is that, although both face a different diagnosis, young parents fear the orphan state in which their two children may end up, one of two years and the other of only four months.

Adam Graveley He is a British graphic designer and in March 2007 he undertook a trip to Australia. He intended to return, but that changed when in 2009 he met Caitlin on an online date. She, for her part, is a landscape architect. They began a relationship and on December 7, 2014, they formalized their engagement and married in Perth.

Adam is now 38 years old and his partner 39 and love got them both to live in Perth, together with their little ones. The story, which was known in March, went viral again in the last hours.

Adam and Caitlin fight cancer in Australia.

Since they crossed the same path, the marriage had a happy and healthy life, until the woman was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer, after giving birth to her second child last October.

There the Fearn was born, the second son of the couple. A contradictory situation, on the one hand they were happy about the birth and on the other the news of Caitlin’s terminal cancer took away all hope.

Caitlin, with Adam and one of the couple’s children.

At first, Caitlin thought the pain was due to her recent delivery. However, after undergoing a colonoscopy, they confirmed that it was a terminal illness, as the bowel cancer had spread to the liver.

But the last straw came when, just three months later, in February, the man was also diagnosed with a terminal pancreatic cancers. A totally accidental assessment, because Adam went to the doctor believing that he had a stomach ulcer, caused by the stress of his wife’s illness.

Currently, Caitlin had her tumor removed and is undergoing chemotherapy to try to remove the metastasis in her liver. While Adam started an extremely aggressive experimental treatment.

The two met on an online date.

The family wants to use their story to raise awareness of aggressive cancers that start in those under 40, and with it, they urge people to get screened as soon as possible.

In the meantime, everyone hopes that the treatment will work: “We hope and pray every day that the treatment they receive will work and that they will last years instead of months,” says Adam’s sister, Emma Reynolds.

Most troubling, however, for the couple is the fear that their young children Thea, 2, and Fearn, 4, will be orphaned.

His entire family, friends and the Perth community came together to help the couple. “People make food packages, cook things, they had people who pay for cleaning, people who offer to help with the children,” says Emma, ​​Adam’s sister.

Even created a web page, in which they are receiving donations to help pay for his treatment and so that Adam’s mother, who lives in England, can travel to visit him and accompany him in his fight against cancer.