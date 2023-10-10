On October 7th, The Israeli Army declared a state of war after a strong combined attack from Gaza. The alarm began with the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian militiamen into Israeli territory. The group responsible is Hamas, who confirmed the deployment of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv.

The conflict has caused hundreds of people to die and thousands to be injured, as well as the kidnapping of several dozen more, which could reach 130, if the figures expressed by Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, are true.

On the Palestinian side, the number of victims as a result of Israel’s response bombings on Gaza amounts to around 500 dead and around 2,300 injured, according to health sources in the strip.

I am in a city called Ashdod, which is about 35 km from the Gaza Strip.

In the midst of the war that Israel is going through, the Colombian player, David Cuperman, he’s caught up in the confrontation, and in a harsh story, he told details of the difficult times he is experiencing.

The central defender of Ashdod FC, who played in Colombian Professional Soccer with the shirts of Fortaleza de Bogotá and Alianza Petrolera de Bucaramanga, explained that The situation is terrifying 35 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

“At the moment we are fine, here in the city several alarms have gone off. I am in my apartment all day, I only went out to buy food. I am in a city called Ashdod, which is more or less 35 kilometers from the Strip from Gaza. I’m in my apartment where I’m with my girlfriend, who was here visiting me, and with a Brazilian teammate. Fortunately, safe and secure,” said the 26-year-old player.

We have to go in there, close the door, it is made of very strong concrete with a very heavy door, in case if the rocket hits nothing happens to us

Cuperman explained that when the conflict began, he was in Nazareth, concentrating for a match: “I was in the north to play against an Arab team when it all started. In the league it almost doesn’t matter because it’s all harmony. “They canceled the game and we took a bus to return, through the window we saw the rockets in the sky, it’s something very crazy.”

And he added: “It’s scary what’s happening. In the house we have a safe room which we have had to use four or five times. when they launch rockets into the city. “We have to go in there, close the door, it is made of very strong concrete with a very heavy door, in case if the rocket hits nothing happens to us.”

In addition, the player stated that every time the alarms sound they must enter the security room: “Depending on how close one is to the Gaza Strip, one has more or less time to enter the room, In my case it is at home, I close the door and wait ten minutes (…) You only watch the news, social networks, it is very difficult to try to be as calm as possible. They tell us that we must try to keep the family in Colombia as calm as possible and help each other. Fortunately, there are only three of us in the apartment and that leads to staying calm.”

David indicated that this Monday they were close to being surprised by an attack while they were shopping: “Yesterday we were able to go to the market to buy food, which fortunately was open. The streets were very empty, obviously there were many people there buying. We took what we we needed. Just when we entered the house an alarm went off, we were lucky“.

“It’s something that you have to live hour by hour, today we woke up and saw that the situation was calmer. You go out with fear because you don’t know what could happen, you don’t know to what extent it can go,” he said.

Cuperman explained that this Wednesday he has a flight scheduled to leave Israel in the next few hours: “Flights are scarce and some cancel them. We got a flight to Portugal, We don’t know if it is possible or not, if they cancel it, but the flight is already scheduled“.

And he explained: “Most of my colleagues have already managed to leave the country. The airport is open, but there are many cancellations of flights. I have colleagues who spent 28 hours at the airport waiting for flights.”

Finally, he indicated that the conflict has touched his family several times, since his great-grandparents are survivors of World War II. “I am Colombian, I grew up in Bogotá, but I do have the Polish ancestry of my grandparents and my great-grandparents. And they are survivors of the Second World War, of all the issues of the Holocaust.”

