Pakistani authorities are collecting DNA samples in various regions of the country. They hope to identify victims of the migrant boat that sank off the Greek coast last week.

In addition to many Syrians and Egyptians, many Pakistanis were also on board. Possibly 130, mainly from three regions. In one of them, in the hilly town of Khuiratta, every family has now submitted at least two DNA samples from the father, mother, son or daughter, according to Pakistani media. These samples are sent to Greece to help identify the victims. Some women are unaware that their sons are missing, so it has been decided not to notify them, an official said. At least 28 Khuiratta residents were on board, two survived, one of whom, according to his father, had tried to reach Europe twice before but had been turned back by border guards each time.

The British newspaper The Guardian collected heartbreaking stories of drowned dreams on the spot. Like that of Mohammad Yasin (28), one of the missing. He borrowed more than 2 million Pakistani rupees (about 7,000 euros) in the hope of finding a better life on the other side of the Mediterranean. DNA tests were performed on his children to confirm that their father is one of the victims. Mohammed Ayub, Yasin's brother, told Reuters that Yasin hoped to give his children a better future. "We have no idea where he is, whether he is alive or dead."

Brother

Shopkeeper Sajid Yousaf, also from Khuiratta, hoped to join Italy with his brother who arrived there twelve years ago after a similarly perilous boat journey. His brother sent money home, like all migrants. In a video that went viral, Sajid promised to bring home a bicycle for his 4-year-old son.

Many families have taken out heavy loans to cover the costs of the journey, because about five hundred people from Khuiratta have managed to make it to Europe in recent years. A cousin of Sajid, Touqeer Pervez, is also missing. He leaves behind a pregnant wife. Pervez’s father borrowed money from about twenty friends and relatives to pay for a contact person. In recent days, several Pakistani criminals behind this fatal transport have been arrested.

Relatives in Khuiratta await their turn at the DNA test that should help identify the missing. © REUTERS



Like many other people from the village, Pervez first left for Libya via a direct flight from Pakistan. He had worked in Saudi Arabia for two years to pay for that trip. "He was determined to change our future and our living conditions. I don't know how to comfort his pregnant wife. She has been crying for days," said his father Mohammad Pervez.

Abdul Jabbar, 39, a baker with two children, called his father from Libya and told of the poor conditions in which he and other Pakistanis awaited their journey. “He said they only got a little bit of bread. Abdul wanted to return, but he couldn’t because he had already paid the money.”

Rubina Kusar’s son also called to say that the smugglers had put him in a cell because he refused to board what he believed to be an unsafe boat. He was happy when there was room on a fishing boat, unaware that it was overloaded with possibly eight hundred people. “My son suffered terribly before his death. First in the hands of smugglers and then at sea. Why didn’t our leaders act sooner? Don’t they care about ordinary people, about their lives?” the widow wondered in Pakistani media.

There is a reason that so many people flee Khuiratta. The town is located near the Line of Control (LoC), the border that separates Indian-Kashmir from Pakistani-Kashmir. Despite the natural beauty in the area, the residents suffer from the long-running neighbor dispute over Kashmir. There are regular cross-border tensions and conflicts that keep investors and tourists away. In short: Khuiratta offers few opportunities to make a living.

The inhabitants of Khuiratta therefore attribute the decision of their relatives to undertake such dangerous journeys solely to unemployment and hopelessness.