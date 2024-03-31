Maryfer Centeno analyzes the body language by Margarita Ortega, Camila's mother, girl only 8 years old kidnapped and murdered in Taxco, Warrior.

“The eyes are red and They are swollen from crying so much “, describes the graphologist Maryfer Centeno through their social networks.

“The posture is a closed posture, the corners go down, this is a universal emotion of sadness“It even seems that the sclera, which is the white part of the eye, is getting bigger from the pain,” he added.

Maryfer Centeno He stressed that he interprets with body language of Camila's mother that she is still in shockwhich highlights that it is normal.

“He mourning for a son “It is the most extensive and deepest grief that exists,” he highlighted.

Internet users asked Maryfer Centeno why Margarita, the Camila's motherrepeatedly sticks out his tongue, which he stressed is due to the anxiety that tries to calm .

“She looks down because she's ashamed and you'll say 'why is she ashamed?' Generally in a situation like this, all kinds of things must go through your head, including guilt,” she said.

“Of course I consider that is in shockOf course I think he is very sad, but also I think she is very angry”.

Heartbreaking statements given by Maryfer Centeno about the behavior of Camila's mother

He later concluded with a reflection of the Camila's femicidewhere he highlighted that “we are surrounded by evil.”

So far there are two men arrested for allegedly being involved in the Camila's femicidewho are Axel “N” and a minor, in addition to the taxi driver who revealed where Camila's lifeless body was located.

The alleged kidnapper, who would be a neighbor and friend of the Camila's momwas lynched by inhabitants of Taxco, Warrior and died from his injuries, as did his son.