A devastating earthquake killed more than 2,600 people in Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, while cold winter weather added to the plight of thousands of injured and homeless people and hampered efforts to search for survivors.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake flattened residential buildings and caused more destruction in Syrian cities.
The earthquake that occurred before sunrise today was the worst in Turkey this century, and was followed by another large earthquake at noon with a magnitude of 7.7.
Syrian Abdul Salam al-Mahmoud, from the town of Atarib in Aleppo, said it felt like “the end of the world”.
We were rocking like a baby’s cradle. There were nine of us in the house, two of my children were not They are still under the rubble… I am waiting for them.”
The Turkish Minister of Health, Fakhruddin Koca, said that the number of deaths in the country reached 1,651, while the number of injured reached 11,119. At least 968 people have been killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in opposition-held northwest Syria.
Poor internet and damaged roads linking some of the most devastated cities in southern Turkey, home to millions, hampered efforts to assess the extent of the losses.
Temperatures in some areas are expected to drop to close to freezing overnight, worsening conditions for those trapped under the rubble or left homeless. It was raining on Monday after snowstorms swept the country at the weekend.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is preparing for tough elections in May, said it was a historic catastrophe and the worst earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939, but said the authorities were doing all they could.
“Our hearts and souls are all with the efforts being made, but the winter, the cold weather and the occurrence of the earthquake during the night made things difficult,” he added.
