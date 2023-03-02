Guadalajara.- The Guadalajara Half Marathon, you live with Mariachi, gastronomy, parties and sports, therefore, it is a cultural part of Mexico, which many wish each year, this time, in the 2023 edition, which took place last Sunday, one of the participants involved, Zayra, a young man who moved by running in honor of his dog, as a token of appreciation for all the love he gave him in life.

The competition had more than 15,000 participants, but, before users of social networks, there was an absolute winner, since one of the Mexican runners had great motivation, although she was not the first to reach the finish line, she exceeded 21 kilometers , for a reason, to fulfill the promise to her pet, who according to the young woman, “She saved me.”

It was like this that a canine that recently lost its life and its owner, starred in one of the most moving viral stories on social networks, because the girl ran with the photograph of her four-legged friend, who always stayed by his side.

There are people who affirm that they would do anything for their loved ones, for this reason, a girl showed that animals can be part of the family, by crossing the finish line in memory of her pet.

Although her canine was not physically with her, seeing her accomplish a goal, she was in a photograph that remembered her, therefore, above all the girl’s effort, she held the image of the dog in the heights.

The moving story was made known through the social network, because the account, ‘@soy_dogvader’, spread photographs in which Zyra Montserrat ran the Guadalajara Half Marathon for her dog, who died days before the competition athletic.

At the end of the race, the woman confirmed that the loin was her maximum motivation, to be able to carry out the challenge, “She saved me many times from my sadness, I had to pay tribute to her.”

In the event that took place in the main streets of the Jalisco capital, the winner was the Ethiopian runner, Yasin Haji Hayato, who set a new record of 1:01.03 when crossing the finish line.