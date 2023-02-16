Mourning in the community of Merano, little 3-year-old Isabel lost her battle: she was suffering from a rare brain tumor

A very serious mourning is what unfortunately hit the community of Merano. The small one isabel, the 3-year-old girl suffering from a bad headache, didn’t make it. She died forever in the arms of her family, who never left her alone.

Even the brothers had mobilized for her best starred chefswith the hope of being able to raise funds for an experimental cure, the only opening for her and her parents.

His story was moving thousands of people and there are so many who have wanted to show closeness, especially to their loved ones. However, despite everyone’s efforts, her heart has stopped beating forever.

The ordeal of this family that lives in Merano, in the province of Bolzano, began last year year. From some tests, the doctors diagnosed the little girl with a Intrinsic diffuse glioma of the bridge. A bad evil that was in her brain.

Life expectancy for her was very low. Indeed they had given her about a year. Sadly this life expectancy proved heartbreaking and true.

But the parents never met I surrendered and have always tried to do what they could for their little girl. In fact they had found an experimental cure, which was the only one hope for little Isabel.

The initiative of many people for little Isabel

This cure, however, had a very high cost for the family and was not even financed by the National Health System. For this reason, the best starred chefs have decided to organize an event dedicated to the little girl.

They called him “Charity Event for Isabel” and there were so many people who decided to give theirs contribution. They wanted to raise the money needed to be able to help her.

However, this did not help to keep the baby alive. In the day of Friday 10 February, Isabel breathed her last. She left her parents Gunther and Carolina, her brothers Emily, Tommy and Daniel, her grandparents, uncles and all those who loved her.