Heartbreaking news arrived, Michael Agostini was found lifeless: he had disappeared after an excursion to look for mushrooms

Michael Agostini, the 27-year-old who disappeared since 11 October, was found lifeless. He was the father of a one-year-old girl.

On 11 October, the man residing in San Benedetto del Tronto, where he lived with his little girl and his wife Chiara, went to Arquata del Tronto, in a wood near his family’s home. He wanted look for mushroomsit was not the first time, he had grown up in that area and knew it very well.

Around 2:00 pm, as he was not returning, his wife started calling him, without receiving an answer. Worried, Chiara alarmed the rescuers and the police. The searches started promptly. For days, the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and the mountain rescue have scoured the area, even with the help of a helicopter. The same wife participated in the research, hoping to re-embrace the husband and father of her child.

Michael Agostini found after 5 days

Unfortunately, the heartbreaking news spread a few hours ago. After 5 days of continuous research, Michael Agostini was found lifeless in a cliff. The investigators believe, also given the position of the body, that it is accidentally slipped. A fall that would have cost him his life. But it was decided to arrange a corpse inspection to be sure.

To geolocalize the body, were the Carabinieri, who immediately raised the alarm to the mountain rescue. The latter immediately mobilized for recover the body. Michael Agostini was then transported to the hospital, where the autopsy exam will be performed. Health workers ascertained his death on the spot.

The 27-year-old is suspected of losing his life last Tuesday, the same day as his hike. We will now have to wait for the results of medical examinationswho will confirm the very sad affair.

The community is upset as well as the family, which today finds itself facing unexpected pain. She was only 27 years old and she was recently became a dad of a beautiful little girl.