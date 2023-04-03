The entertainment world is in mourning for the passing of Ryuchi SakamotoThe musician who had won a Oscar Prize for the wonderful soundtrack of the award-winning film The Last Emperor. She was 71 years old and had been dealing with a tumor for some time which soon spread to both lungs.

Unfortunately Ryuchi Sakamoto didn’t make it. Nine years ago he told everyone he was diagnosed with lung neoplasm. The Japanese composer and musician underwent all the necessary care, but it wasn’t enough.

To make the announcement of the disappearance of the 71-year-old composer were the main Japanese news agencies. The news soon went around the world, as he was well known for his art.

Last summer the composer announced the diagnosis. There neoplasm soon it had spread to both lungs, hard to win this fight. For fans, this was a farewell to show business.

Ryuchi Sakamoto was also very famous for having won the Academy Award for best soundtrack in 1988 for the film “The Last Emperor” by Bernardo Bertolucciwhich he made with David Byrne and Cong Su.

I deeply regret that I have caused so many people significant inconvenience. However, the first wealth is health, and therefore this is my bitter decision.

First a tumor in the throat, discovered by chance for checks for pain in the larynx. Then the diagnosis of lung cancer. This is the message with which the Japanese composer had announced his pathology. Sakamoto had had a long career in the music business, beginning in the 1980s with the Yellow Magic Orchestra. He had experimented with every musical genre, arriving in the world of cinema with soundtracks that are still unforgettable today.