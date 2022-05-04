The little one died forever Kait, the 4-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare disease and who had been entrusted to the councilor Chiara Fossombroni. His parents had decided to abandon him and after 2 years, he met his foster mother for the first time.

News that broke the hearts of thousands of people. Many are now trying to show affection and closeness to the woman, struck by the sudden grief.

Chiara Fossombroni wanted to tell the newspaper The nation its history and also of the sudden aggravation of conditions of her baby. Unfortunately, in her first two years of life, she never met anyone but doctors.

The woman met him and she has him close to him for the first time about 2 years ago, she decided to change her life forever. In fact, she took him home and every day with him, for her he was a gift.

However, on Saturday 30 April, the baby’s heart stopped beating forever, at the age of 4 years, after a sudden worsening of your condition. The councilor of district 2 of Florence, Chiara Fossombronidespite the pain of the loss suffered, he wanted to make a desperate appeal. On social media she wrote:

Don’t be frightened by disabilities, meet these children. If love blossoms like it did to me, and it can only happen by really meeting you, it will be the most beautiful thing that can ever happen to you.

The story of Chiara Fossombroni and little Kait

They let me know, it was love at first sight. Professor Massimo Resti, who was treating him, told me that he was in great need of affection and that he would also have attached himself to a broomstick in order to find some. That broomstick was me. When we met he was lying on the bed looking up at the ceiling. He had never left the hospital and for the first two years of his life he could neither eat nor drink, he fed through a tube. He leaned on my breast and I became his mother.

