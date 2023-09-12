Through social networks, a video went viral showing the sad and distressing moment in which a minor, apparently, resists marrying an older man.

In the clip you can see how the parents force her in every possible way so that she signs an act, which supposedly, consolidates the rocky marital commitment, while she refuses, through screams and tears, to pick up the pen.

According to local media, the event took place in Bangladesh, the country located east of India, in the Bay of Bengal, known for suffering from a high rate of poverty and establishing forced child marriage agreements.

(You may be interested in: The 8-year-old girl heir to a diamond emporium who decided to be a nun).

Although marrying minors in this region has been illegal since 1929, this problem continues among its inhabitants, which places the region in the fourth highest rate in the world regarding marriage before the age of 18after Nigeria, the Central African Republic and Chad, according to the international organization ‘Girls Not Brides’.

Situation that could be that of the clip, where the minor is seen clenching her hands into fists with all possible force to not hold the ball. that her parents insistently force her to hold, in order to get her signature on the paper.

(Keep reading: María de las Estrellas: the story of the genius girl who became a poet).

Screaming, the teenager, whose exact age is unknown, tries to free herself from her father’s arms, who forces her to remain still, while her mother struggles to open her hands.

However, the following scene is more shocking, because suddenly a man who it is not known if he is her relative or the person she is going to marry, He grabs her from behind and pulls her hair violently until the girl slips to the ground.while his crying increases.

Although the event does not occur in the middle of a celebration that indicates that it is indeed a wedding ceremony, but rather happens in a clothing store, Internet users stated that it could be a forced child marriage. Act that they described as undignified and as a violation of the fundamental rights of the minor.

This is a phenomenon that affects the social and personal development of the victims, “since by being forced to marry they lose their family, friends, school and any option to progress. Even at the age of ten or eleven they are expected to assume domestic tasks and soon after, motherhood”, according to the writer and philanthropist Melisa Gates in her book ‘There is no turning back’.

17% of couples in the country involve young people between 13 and 19 years old

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news