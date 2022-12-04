On the morning of November 13, after the hours that the terminal palliative sedation process took, the Colombian figure skater died Carolina Otáloraone of the most important figures of the discipline at a national level.

“At 6:20 am… I don’t know whether to feel sad or happy… Carito has achieved her goal of going to heaven with everyone’s blessing. Please be ready to say goodbye to her as she asked us. Now she is a little angel more in heaven and from there he will take care of all of us. I was fortunate to hold his hand in his last breaths and I did not feel afraid. I think it was a happy moment and he simply calmed down to fly very high…”, he shared that Sunday morning , Juan Lemus, her husband and running partner for more than two decades.

Now, three weeks after the death of Otálora, the last message that Sebastián Lemus, the son of Carolina and Juan, shared a few days ago on his WhatsApp status, echoes.

“It is no longer valid to feel anger or live angry with life”, pointed out the young Colombian skating talent.

‘You got way ahead of me’

“It is no longer valid to feel anger nor to live angry with life… I love you, mom, I love you like nothing in the world, that will always be the case. You beat me a lot this time… I will know how to tell you how much I love you in these last days, and tell you that wherever you are after you see me fulfill our goals and dreams… and be proud of the son you raised… I will be sad because as you said… I’m left without my mother, without my coach and my adventure partner, but as you also said… with the bad included we have enjoyed and enjoyed every moment we had together. And life gave me the privilege of having as a mother, so I LOVE YOU! (Sic and capital letters) “, wrote Sebastián, who follows in the footsteps of his parents in skating.

According to their relatives, the woman, who competed until last year, recently suffered from incurable gastric cancer. Hence, pushed by the suffering of the disease and her pain, she decided to access the process of terminal palliative sedation.

According to the experts, this procedure falls within the spectrum of euthanasia because, according to the athlete’s family, she requested it voluntarily and autonomously using her full faculties. In addition, a medical team acted to apply the corresponding medications.

This is different from assisted suicide because in this type of procedure -also endorsed by the Constitutional Court- the one who acts directly is the patient and in which the medical or health teams simply assist the voluntary and autonomous decision of the patient .

SPORTS

