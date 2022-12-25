The death of the young footballer Andres Balantawho collapsed in practice with Atlético Tucumán from Argentina on November 29, was one of the events that most dismayed South American football in 2022.

Although the investigations are ongoing, according to the information that has become known, Balanta’s cause of death would have been a heart condition.

While waiting to know the results of the investigations, almost a month after the death of the young player, Camila Zuk, his girlfriend, surprised with a heartfelt message on social networks.

This, on the occasion of the plans and hope they kept for Christmas.

‘You are better in the arms of God’

Through his Instagram stories, this December 24, Zuk shared a series of WhatsApp messages that he had kept with Balanta before he passed away.

In them it is appreciated the hope they had for being able to spend Christmas together in this 2022.

“No, love. The only thing I thought was that I was going to spend Christmas alone. Now I know that I will be able to spend it with you and that makes me very happy”Balanta told Zuk.

“That these dates, from now on, I can share them all with you,” the player told his girlfriend.

Camila, commenting on the screenshots, pointed out “Today is not the same without you, but I am sure that you are better in the arms of God, and that the best gift you received was eternal life“.

“Toast to heaven,” he concluded.

