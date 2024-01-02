Several sectors of Australian sport expressed this Monday their dismay at the death of the former Olympic cyclist. Melissa Hoskins in a fatal accident for which her husband, also a cyclist, was arrested Rohan Dennis.

The Australian Olympic Committee expressed its “utmost sadness” at the death of the athlete, who was part of the Australian track cycling team in the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

(Video: Luis Díaz 'explodes' with laughter after Klopp's crazy and funny reaction).

(Rohan Dennis: murder of his wife hits important cycling team).

Incredible

“Our deepest condolences to Melissa's family, friends and cycling community at this extremely difficult time,” the organization said on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of the Australian cyclist during the 2012 Olympic event.

The 32-year-old Australian died in a hospital in the southern city of Adelaide tafter being hit by a car near his home on Saturday, the South Australian State Police said in a statement.

After investigating the incident, the Police proceeded to file charges against a 33-year-old man for “dangerous driving resulting in death, driving without due care and endangering life.”

immense sadness

Peter and Amanda and their sister Jess They have issued a statement in which they talk about what they feel after Melissa's death:Words cannot convey our pain, sadness, and the tragic circumstances of Melissa's passing.

Myself, Amanda, Jess and my families are completely devastated and still struggling to process what happened.

Not only have we lost a daughter and a sister, her children have lost their mother, a free spirit, a person with a big heart, patience and enthusiasm for life.

She was the pillar of her life and ours and we must honor her memory so that they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose lives she touched.

The outpouring of sadness and support has overwhelmed us. The funeral will be held in Perth, his hometown, and there will be a memorial service in Adelaide after the Tour Down Under.

We now have to face our pain privately and will not comment further. We ask the media to respect our privacy and that of Melissa's children.

Peter, Amanda and Jess.

(Dibu Martínez's obscene gesture to Mbappé in the World Cup final comes to light).

SPORTS