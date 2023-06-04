The match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia, for the nineteenth round of the 2023 Argentine League, was suspended after 27 minutes for the death of a supporter of the local team that fell from a grandstand of the Monumental stadium, packed with more than 83,000 spectators.

(You may be interested in: Atlético Nacional player, involved in a spectacular accident)

The tragedy occurred when the fan, identified as Pablo Marcelo Serrano53, fell into the void from the upper tribune and immediately the supporters who were in that sector demanded the attention of the emergency services.



Alberto Crescentidirector of the Emergency Medical Care System, informed the TN channel that “we were summoned from the River stadium from the inside. It was a man who died on the spot, with very serious head trauma” and explained that “it was a fall from more than 15 meters high.

The news of the fan’s death reached the pitch almost immediately, after which referee Fernando Rapallini met with the captains of both teams, Franco Armani and Ezequiel Unsain, and decreed the suspension of the meeting, with resumption on a date to be determined.

In a joint statement, the Football Safety Committee and the River club “regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defense and Justice, a supporter jumped into the void from the Sívori Alta stand and died on the spot. The service The doctor immediately arrived at the scene of the incident, as did the police and various security agencies”.

heartfelt farewell

The man, who was 53 years old, was a member of the club and was part of the bar called ‘Los Pibes del 20″.

The man was the father of a teenager, who dedicated a few words to him that move Argentine soccer.

“I love you for life, dad”wrote the young woman in a story on her Instagram account.

The daughter, who attended the game with her father, posted the message along with a photo of her as a very young girl in her father’s arms.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message on its social networks to express its “condolences to family and loved ones” of the deceased supporter “and to the entire River Plate world”, while “deeply regretting the death” of this follower.

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news