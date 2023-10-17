The autopsy performed on the body of Alvaro Prieto, found this Monday between two cars of a train at the station Santa Justa in Seville (southern Spain)has confirmed that the young man from Córdoba who has been missing since last Thursday died of electrocution, as investigation sources have informed EFE.

The autopsy, performed in Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Seville, has ruled out that the death of the young man, that same Thursday, could have occurred by some other mechanism, which confirms the first indications seen after the discovery of the body that pointed to his death by electrocution.

The cameras at a gas station near the train station captured

Álvaro Prieto climbing onto the roof of a train, where he would have been electrocuted by contact with the catenary, as sources from the Government Delegation in Andalusia have confirmed to EFE.

These sources have added that it can be concluded that there was no intervention by third parties. He Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has reported that the Investigative Court number 11 of Seville, which is handling the case for the death of Álvaro Prieto, has received this Tuesday the advance of the autopsy performed on the body at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Seville, which indicates that the young man would have died from electrocution.

Very sad

Alvaro Cabrerahis great friend, said goodbye to him with a heartfelt message, as he was the last person to see him alive.

“My brother, how are you doing there? You are already missed very much.”. “I know that you do us too, like when you wrote to me and called me to ask me how I was doing in Seville and tell me how much you wanted to see me,” she said in the letter.

And I add: “I write this to you, although I will never be able to put into words what you mean to me. I want to thank you for being close to me every day, holding my hand. The memories that I have with you and that will never be erased from my head. Maybe I have had a very hard part in this situation (being the last person who was with you) but I would never say no. I feel very lucky to have been able to receive that last ‘I love you bro’ there sitting on the sidewalk of the road before entering the club. “I know you’re going to take care of us from above.”

Cabrera continued his story. “You don’t know what people love you and the mark you leave on the world, it’s very, very big, really. People love you a lot and that’s for a reason. Keep enjoying yourself, making people happy up there and with that tireless fight, there is nothing you are better at. Down here I will be in charge of taking the utmost care of your people, your friends, who are many, and your family, I promise you. I will never forget you, I am writing this with tears in my eyes, but I will try not to let out many more these days, bastard, I know you don’t like to see us suffer. Take good care of us, your mark is eternal. See you soon my friend, thank you for always being one of my best friends and for never letting me down.”

