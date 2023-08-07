For the death of Angus Cloud there mom he wanted to intervene immediately, with a long letter on Facebook to explain what happened. The woman said she gave him the Good night and leaving him to work on an art project. The boy then fell asleep on the desk and he never woke up again.

I don’t know if or what he may have put into her body after that. All I know is that he put his head on the desk where he was working on the art project, he fell asleep and didn’t wake up.

Lisa Cloud McLaughlin she is the mother of the 25-year-old young actor who lost his life in his home on 31 July, a week after his father’s disappearance. On Facebook she wanted to write a long letter to explain what happened.

Friends, I want you all to know that I appreciate your love for my family in this shattered time. I also want you to know that while my son was deeply saddened by his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyous one.

The boy was at the family home in Oaland, California. The last week has been difficult for everyone. But it didn’t seem to show any signs of trouble. Then the death.

Angus Cloud’s mother wrote a long letter on Facebook about her son’s death