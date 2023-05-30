Alba Silva, wife of Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, thanked this Tuesday for all the expressions of affection that the family has been receiving since the goalkeeper was admitted to the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville for the serious injuries he suffered to the head from being kicked by a horse in the Rocío Pilgrimage (Huelva), in Spain.

Then, a couple of hours later, she visited her husband in the Intensive Care Unit at the medical center. And, as seen in the video of the moment, burst into tears.

Heartbreaking tears of a woman from the injured PSG goalkeeper

Sergio Rico and his wife. The footballer suffered a serious accident. Photo: Instagram of Sergio Rico and Affp

Through her Instagram profile, Alba Silva thanked “for all” the “love” they have received and congratulated herself because “Sergio has a lot of people praying for him and he’s very strong.”

“I don’t have words to describe how I feel,” said the footballer’s wife, who asked for respect “from the media that provide unverified information and published a photo of her wedding day with the Sevillian player, last June, with the text:

“Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear to you that I cannot, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much.”

Then, according to the ‘Lecturas’ and ‘CHANCE’ portals, the woman broke down in tears after seeing her husband in the ICU.

And when he left the hospital, he was seen broken.

“He couldn’t hold back the tears”refer to the media in question.

(Also: ‘Fault of a car’: family of PSG goalkeeper reveals story of dramatic accident).

Furthermore, through the press service of the Sevillian hospital, the family asked that no attempts be made to obtain their statements at the hospital because does not want to “make any kind of statements in this very complicated situation”.

(You can read: James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday).

The last medical report on Sergio Rico

Photo of Sergio Rico before the first round of group H at Uefa.

The Spanish goalkeeper of French Paris Saint Germain Sergio Rico remains stable and sedated in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville due to the serious injuries he suffered from being kicked by a horse in the Rocío Pilgrimage (Huelva), sources from the hospital center informed the EFE news agency on Tuesday.

The state of Sergio Rico remains this Tuesday “without significant changes” since the medical part on Monday, which indicated that he was stable within the severity and sedated in the ICU of the Sevillian hospital, attended by Intensive Medicine specialists and awaiting evolution clinic in the next few days.

💔 Alba Silva on Instagram: “Ne laisse pas seule mon amour parce que je te jure que je ne peux pas, je ne sais pas vivre sans toi. Nous t’attendons ma vie, nous t’aimons tant” On a besoin de bonnes nouvelles… Reste fort Sergio ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/VLlZGtiW5Y — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) May 30, 2023

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE