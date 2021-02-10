“I’m not giving more, friend, I’m not giving more. I swear I’m very sad. He told me he’s going to kill me, I can’t take it anymore“, he related disconsolately and through tears Ursula Bahillo, the 18-year-old girl who was stabbed to death on Monday night 13 kilometers from the Buenos Aires town of Rojas, in the province of Buenos Aires, where she lived with her parents.

This voicemail, along with several more, were sent by Úrsula to a friend of hers on November 16. 75 days have passed since then.

The referral in the audios is Matías Ezequiel Martínez, a 25-year-old police officer of the Province of Buenos Aires, and the victim’s ex-boyfriend. Martinez He was arrested near the scene of the femicide.

“He almost broke my hand, I can’t move my wrist. It did me very badly, I want to leave here, I am very afraid“Ursula confessed in another message.

Apparently, she was telling her friend about an episode where Martinez savagely beat her. “It pulled all my hair out, he beat me up. He got angry with me because they have to transfer the mother to Buenos Aires, “he said.

Terrified and crying, the young woman sent one last audio to her friend that night: “The madman is looking at me, I’m outside the hospital on top of the car because he told me if I get off he’s going to shit me ahead of all the people. Here she comes, friend … “.

Messages from the day before the murder were also known. In one of them, Úrsula said: “Yes, friend, I have a perimeter with him and he broke it, so I went to report him again. He threatened me, he told me that he wanted to talk to me, to get me off the motorcycle.”

And in the second audio, he made reference to one of the many complaints he made to the police: “Oh, friend, did you really see him? I need witnesses … I went directly to the police station to report him. Friend, I swear to you. the soul returned to the body, did you see it? “