A community heartbroken by the sudden death of Cosimo Fusella, the young father died at the age of 29

Mourning in the municipality of Eboli for the sudden death of a young father. Cosimo Fusella he lost his life at just 29 years old in a dramatic road accident on February 3rd.

On Sunday everyone gathered to say a final farewell to Cosimo Fusella, in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Many people chose to be present to remember him and to share the pain of his family, his wife and his two children, left without their father.

Health workers were unable to save Cosimo Fusella

The dynamics of the road accident are still there under investigation by the police. Cosimo was driving his motorcycle when he suddenly stopped crashed against a car. The first hypothesis, yet to be ascertained, is that the driver of the car took provincial road 40 after coming off a side street and then found himself exactly on the trajectory traveled by the young father. An impact that the 29-year-old was unable to avoid.

After the violent clash, he was thrown several meters and then fell to the ground. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save him. Due to the serious injuries sustained, his heart failed shortly thereafter stopped forever.

In a short time, some agents of the Guardia di Finanza, who were in the area, the agents of the Carabinieri and the Municipal Police and the health workers of 118 arrived on the scene. The latter tried to rescue the boy, but shortly after they were forced to give up it's at declare the death of the 29 year old.

The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation file and seized the two vehicles for all the necessary investigations. The police are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident and establish responsibilities of both drivers.

Also numerous touching messages appeared on the web, published by all those who wanted to remember and say goodbye to Cosimo one last time.