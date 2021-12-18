■ The consultant chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, advised all members of society to follow a preventive system against winter diseases, most of which focus on colds, colds, and some types of allergies, stressing the need to wash hands permanently, and to ensure that they are sterilized at intervals to get rid of them. From any germs, microbes or viruses that may be attached to it, whether by shaking hands or touching different surfaces.

He pointed out that leaving a cold place to a hot one is one of the causes of winter diseases, advising the necessity of gradual movement from one environment to another in order to avoid this type of diseases that may result from moving from a cold place to a hot place.

He stressed the need for patients who suffer from different types of allergies to adhere to the need to adhere to taking their medications during this period and not to stop them, and to stay away from grill fires during family gatherings in parks and public places.



