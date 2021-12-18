Consultant ophthalmologist at Dubai Hospital, Dr. Hani Sakla, answers that one of the most common causes of dry eyes is the use of contact lenses, sitting for long hours in front of computer screens, phones and tablets, as well as exposure of the eye to various air currents from air conditioning, whether at home or in the car. Some medications may cause dry eyes, such as allergy medications, blood pressure and inflammation. Dry eyes can also occur after some operations in the eye, such as cataract removal and vision correction operations, as well as diseases in the oil glands in the eyelid.

He added that some diseases may also cause dry eyes, such as rheumatic diseases, and complications of diseases such as conjunctivitis.



