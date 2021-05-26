A specialist in the digestive system, hepatology and endoscopy at the Emirates Specialized Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City, Dr. Ahmed Saber Yunus, said that “Irritable Bowel Syndrome” is considered a dysfunction, and it is not classified as a disease, and it results from an allergy to some substances in food, and to prevent it, the following should be followed:

■ Stay away from nervous and psychological pressures as much as possible.

■ Drinking sufficient quantities of water, such as not less than 10 cups in normal weather, and between 12 and 14 cups in hot weather.

■ The necessity of balance in the types, dates and quantities of food.

■ Avoid eating meals before bed.





