Dubai Health Authority provides the service of conducting the necessary examinations to detect infectious diseases, according to Cabinet Resolution No. (7) for the year 2008 and Resolution No. (5) for the year 2016, to print a medical fitness certificate (free from communicable diseases) for expatriates or residents in the Emirate of Dubai for the purpose of fixing Residence visa and residency renewal. The service is provided to citizens, residents and visitors, and documents to obtain them require «medical examination request, original passport or ID card, recent personal photo», while registration for the service can be done through one of the printing centers.

According to the «Dubai Health» information about the service can be received via the authority’s website, the call center, and the service center, and communication is done via text messages and e-mail. The normal service fee for all groups, except for the domestic servants category, is 270 dirhams, where the fees for this category are 320 dirhams.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

