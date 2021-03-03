Consultant endocrinology and diabetes, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Madani, said that until now there is no conclusive scientific evidence confirming that diabetics are more likely than others to contract the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), stressing that the problem lies in the complications that may exist in this category of Patients, in the case of HIV infection, where the blood sugar level may increase or decrease, and the patient may be dehydrated due to vomiting and diarrhea associated with the disease, in addition to complications related to the virus itself.

He continued: “The frequency of dangerous complications such as heart attacks and respiratory failure is increasing, which explains the high mortality of diabetic patients with the virus, noting that official statistics indicate that more than 40% of (Corona) deaths in the country are people with diabetes.”





