Of Gianluca Polvani

After an operation, years later it may happen that the valve no longer works correctly or blood passes between the perimeter of the mechanical prosthesis and the aortic annulus.

I have a mechanical mitral valve, an operation I underwent more than twenty years ago. In the last year I have often resorted to transfusions due to lowering of hemoglobin, due to hemolysis caused by the valve. They offered me the possibility of replacing the valve, although I was convinced that the mechanical valve would last forever. This has been a cold shower for me and I’m very undecided about what to do. What do you suggest me?

He answers Gianluca PolvaniDirector of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, Monzino IRCCS Cardiology Center in Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

true that the Mechanical valves normally last a lifetime; unfortunately, however, sometimes adverse events may appear which compromise its correct function and this leads to an increase in the possibility of hemolysis.

If your valve has worked correctly over the years and, instead, haemolysis has recently appeared, the problems they can essentially be two: or the valve no longer works correctly, or blood passes between the perimeter of the mechanical prosthesis and the aortic annulus (leak paravalvular).

Unfortunately, I confirm that in both cases, if you have already undergone several transfusions, there is an indication to replace the aortic valve in case of valve dysfunction. If it comes to

leak, instead, in a small percentage of cases It is possible to intervene on the problem endovascularlyotherwise, in this case too, re-operation will occur.

In order to know thenecessary examination the execution of a transesophageal echocardio.