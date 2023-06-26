“Cardiac tumors can originate directly from the heart and are therefore defined as ‘primary’ cardiac tumors (benign or malignant) or they can be the result of another malignant tumor that has metastasized to the heart. In this case we speak of a “secondary” cardiac lesion» explains Giuseppe Badalamenti, an oncologist who specializes in these pathologies at the Giaccone Polyclinic and professor of Oncology at the University of Palermo.