The first heart transplant from a cadaveric donor was performed in the Padua hospital. Until now, no one had managed to transplant a heart beyond the 20 minutes required by legislation after cardiac death. “We were the first in the world – said Gino Gerosa, director of cardiac surgery in Padua – to demonstrate that a heart that has ceased all electrical activity for 20 minutes can be used for a heart transplant”.

According to the director of cardiac surgery in Padua, “this result opens up the possibility of increasing the number of organs available to patients waiting for a heart transplant by 30%. “The patient has a regular post-operative course and the heart works very well,” Gerosa assures. The operation was performed on May 11, on a 46-year-old man with heart disease.

Once again it is the health care of the Veneto that crosses a new frontier of medicine. From today cardiac surgery will no longer be the same, because a perspective is opening up that can restore hope to many sick people awaiting a heart transplant. We owe it, with gratitude, to the entire Padua University Hospital, to Professor Gino Gerosa and his team and to Dr. Paolo Zanatta, director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Ca’ Foncello, who performed the organ removal. Extraordinary professionals, to whom our proud congratulations go”. This was stated by Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region, recalling the operation performed by the same hospital in 1985, when “the first historic heart transplant in Italy was performed, donated by a young man from Treviso, Francesco Busnello and implanted in Ilario Lazzari’s chest by Professor Gallucci, in whose memory the Padua Heart Surgery Center is now named”. “It is the first time in the world – concludes Zaia – that a stopped heart is reactivated and implanted without damage that could compromise the transplant after such a long time and this opens up unthinkable frontiers with respect to the possible use of organs for transplantation. According to experts, this extraordinary result of the Veneto healthcare sector could lead to a 30% increase in the number of transplants in Italy”.