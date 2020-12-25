Such videos are often viral on social media which touch the heart. One such video is becoming very viral on social media these days. People are not tired of sharing this video after watching it. Actually, this is the case of Odisha, where an unknown vehicle was stung by a cow’s share. After this accident, some people were seen going to the veterinary hospital with the injured calf on hand. At the same time, his mother (cow) was also seen running after the calf.

According to the information, this video is from Malkangiri in Odisha. People are getting emotional while watching this video going viral. People say that if your child is in sorrow then it is natural for your mind to be restless too. Please tell that this video was uploaded on YouTube on 19 December.

What is special about this video?

More than 23 thousand people have watched this video so far. At the same time, some people are carrying the injured calf on the hand to the hospital. Some people are crowding around to see this incident. Also, some people are capturing this incident on camera.

People gave their feedback

After watching this video, people are giving different kinds of feedback. One user commented, “Never seen this before today. Really, a mother is a mother.” At the same time, another user wrote, “This moment should be remembered forever. If you are in pain then how can your mother be relieved.” Apart from this, another user wrote, “If mother’s love and blessings are there, then every sorrow is gone.”

read this also :-

Wipro to buyback shares worth Rs 9500 crore, will buy shares for Rs 300

Gold Rate Today: Gold and Silver fall, know the latest updates of today’s prices