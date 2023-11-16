We have always been used, in most role-playing games, to taking on the role of characters who go through battles and experiences they progress becoming stronger and stronger, courageous and well-known. Except on rare occasions those same characters, at the end of the campaign we play, will find themselves in peaceful situations, embracing the classic ending “joyful and happy”. This is because it is satisfying for a player to accompany and finally see all of our character’s objectives achieved, and perhaps enjoy some well-deserved rest. However, there are games in which, at the end of the campaign, there is not a procession of people cheering for someone’s victory, games where there is no atmosphere of celebration, games where there is no glorious endgames where in the end there is nothing but nothingness. Authors Grant Howitt and Christopher Taylor hit the mark on this particular aspect of role-playing games by publishing Heart – The City of the Deeplater localized in Italy by Isola Illyon Edizioni.

This title has a close link with its twin brother Spire – The City Must Fall, the two games are in fact linked by the same thread, not only for the game system (Resistance System) but also for the setting, there is say that Heart brings with it notable changes, so much so as to offer a totally different gaming experience.

Down to the Heart

Trying to explain the setting will never do justice to the work done in this manual: Heart – the city of the deep is one slow descent into the dark and anguishing heart of Spire, an enormous city/tower stuck in the ground, deep enough to reach unthinkable levels. Anguish and suggestion are the sensations that the authors wanted at all costs to make players feel as they enter the abyss, and from the result, they more than succeeded.

Heart, as the name suggests, is the heart of Spire. The lowest layer of the city, called Delerictus, traces the border between the two souls of the tower. Going down from here on, the world we know will become only a vague memory: the deeper we go, the more the heart will subjugate the very fabric of reality, even going so far as to cancel it.

The game system of Heart is based on a D10 pool, which based on the situation, the character and the action, will decree the failure or success of the latter. Subsequently the character may suffer damage stressregardless of the success or failure of an action.

Stress is the game mechanic that keeps the whole system going of the progression of the characters and the lore of the party, in fact every time you suffer stress, this will affect one of the character’s characteristics, as if it were considered a real “Wound”. Depending on how many stress points we have accumulated, we may incur one Complicationwhich the GameMaster can choose from a series of lists or personalize them based on the campaign. The complications, in addition to resetting the accumulated stress points, carry the narrative forward in an unpredictable way, stimulating players in roleplay and naturally outlining the plot experienced by the party.

The character

There character creation it is simple and intuitive, but it will already outline – at least partially – how it will react to the slow descent into madness. First of all we will have to choose the lineagethen the Recall (i.e. the reason why our character will find himself descending into the abyss of Spire), and finally the class of the character.

The classes by Heart – The city of the deep I am inserted in a masterly manner throughout the context and atmosphere of the game, and will allow us, thanks to their capabilities, to influence the world around us precisely with their specific specializations. For example theBeekeeper of the Deep he is capable of manipulating insects that live in his body, the Hound it is capable of feeding on the creatures that inhabit the heart, or the Witchan occultist infected by the heart itself that reshapes her body and mind.

Another characteristic to be analyzed in more depth is the progression of the character, which is not based on the accumulation of experience, but on the objectives that our characters will achieve as they gradually delve into the heart. These goals they are not awarded by quests or NPCs, but by deep reason which pushed us to begin the long and anxious descent towards madness.

Immerse yourself in the madness

With a game system like this and such a richly complex setting, Illyon Island has certainly not left behind graphic part. The volume is in fact a valuable edition: as we leaf through the manual we will realize that each page is an element of the setting itself which masterfully immerses us in the true essence of this RPG.

The basic Heart manual has everything you need to start your journey, but if you’re coming from Spire – The City Must Fall, we recommend you spend some time on Betrayed and Damneda small compendium with which you can transpose your characters to properly prepare them for Heart.

These characters, they will be contextualized in the new world and adapted to the new game system, but they will have less powerful starting skills than those of the classes present in the Heart manual. The manual takes players through a short series of linked sessionsas if it were a small prologue in which players will experience the last moments of interaction with the city before abandoning their class and starting the descent into the heart of the old city.

Conclusions

Heart – The City from the Deep is a shocking and suffocating journeythe very nature of the heart, changing and unpredictable, which it places no limit on the imagination, neither of the Game Master, nor of the players, who will find themselves facing this dystopian descent. The game system, the classes and even the entire graphics sector will not do it for you never abandon the oppressive feeling of the search for survival in a completely hostile world. The heart will call you to sacrifice to complete this tortuous journey into the depths of the abyss of Heart, and of yourselves.