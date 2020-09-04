WORLD: Unlike most professions, a tiny mistake on your part can cost you your life. How big is your fear of it?

Dilek Gürsoy: Heart surgery must be carried out professionally and routinely. I don’t think about it during the operation. I have to weigh the consequences beforehand. You’re never immune to mistakes, but I can’t live with this thought every day. We women in particular tend to brood too much. “If I had put my shoes on” or “I would have done that”, bad. (laughs) As a heart surgeon, that way of thinking doesn’t work. Experience, a good education and confidence in your own abilities help you to feel safe. After all, it is a matter of life and death.

WORLD: The total artificial heart is still at the level of the 1970s, comes from the USA, the drive weighs up to seven kilograms and ticks as loud as a kettle or a vacuum cleaner …