Regenerate the heart completely after a heart attack, stimulating the formation of new tissue and new blood vessels through a ‘2 in 1’ drug based on RNA, so as to restore full functionality to our most important muscle. This is the mission of the international project ‘Rescue’, funded by the European Union with 1.5 million euros and coordinated by Italy with the University of Trieste, in collaboration with the Monzino Irccs Cardiology Center in Milan. Experts in cardiac regeneration and angiogenesis from Italy, Spain, Holland, Slovakia and Turkey are on the field.

“For many years, progress in the fields of cardiac regeneration and angiogenesis have proceeded in parallel, without talking to each other – explains project coordinator Serena Zacchigna, professor of Molecular Biology at the Department of Medical, Surgical and Health Sciences of the University of Trieste and director of the Cardiovascular Biology Laboratory of the ICGEB (International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) – However, to repair a heart damaged by a heart attack, the formation of both new cardiac muscle and new blood vessels is necessary. With the Rescue project we aim to fill this gap between cardiac regeneration and revascularization: We want to develop a new biological drug that contains two active ingredients, and in particular two RNA molecules, capable of regenerating the heart and simultaneously promoting the vascularization of the regenerated tissue.“.

Scientists have already identified some candidate molecules, which have proven capable of promoting the proliferation of cardiac muscle cells on the one hand and the formation of new blood vessels, both small capillaries and larger arteries on the other. Over the next 3 years, researchers will experiment with different combinations until they identify the most effective mix. “It will be the first time that two biological molecules, capable of stimulating these two fundamental processes for the repair of an infarcted heart, are combined in a single drug to demonstrate the synergy of action”, underline Monzino and UniTs.

The University of Trieste is the only Italian university leading one of the 17 projects selected by the Cardinnov call. It will coordinate the study in collaboration with Monzino and in particular with the group of Giulio Pompilio, scientific director of the IRCCS and Italian ‘alternate’ delegate at the Committee for Advanced Therapies (Cat) of the European Medicines Agency EMA. The National Center for Cardiovascular Research (Cnic) of Madrid, the University of Utrecht, the Lokman Hekim University of Ankara, the Slovak Academy of Sciences and the patient association Pln Foundation, responsible for educating and raising awareness among patients and caregivers about new RNA therapies, are participating in the ‘Rescue mission’.

“Myocardial infarction continues to be one of the main causes of death – says Pompilio – Research has recently produced new RNA drugs that act on the risk factors of infarction, but there are still no therapies that stimulate the repair of the heart. In the coming years we expect an ever-increasing number of RNA drugs to reach the clinic for the treatment of heart disease”, the specialist predicts.

The project is promoted by the EU Era4Health partnership, which supports collaboration between various European and international research institutions in priority areas in the health sector, promoting the development of therapeutic innovations. Of the 1.5 million funding, over 600 thousand euros are destined for Italy through the Ministry of University and Research and the Ministry of Health.