It still remains one of the most insane seasonal denouements in football. May 13, 2012, Manchester City v QPR. The home side only needs to win to become champions of England for the first time in club history. Only: in injury time it is 1-2 behind, arch-rival Manchester Unnited seems to be number one again. The supporters who already leave the stadium are missing sports history. City first come back to 2-2, and in the very last seconds of the game it is Sergio Aguero who shoots in the 3-2. The striker – like the rest of the stadium – explodes with happiness and becomes a legend in the English city.

On Wednesday, sadness predominates for the Argentinian. During the day a press conference in the Camp Nou stadium – now he is a player of FC Barcelona – Agüero announces in tears his retirement as a professional football player. Heart problems are forced to end the career of the 33-year-old footballer. “I had everything examined and asked if there was still hope to continue, there was not,” says Aguero. “The doctors told me that stopping playing was the best decision.”

Aguero is regarded as one of the best strikers of the past fifteen years. Between 2006 and 2011, he scored 100 goals in 234 appearances for Atlético Madrid. In the following ten years, the Argentine scored 260 goals in 390 matches for Manchester City. He also won the Premier League with City four more times after 2012.

This summer, Aguero made a free transfer to FC Barcelona to play alongside his good friend Lionel Messi. Things turned out differently: Messi made a much-discussed transfer to Paris-Saint Germain, Aguero only made five games himself due to injuries, in which he scored once. In the half-time of the match against Deportivo Alavés, the attacker had to be switched because of pain in the chest. It marked Aguero’s last official game.