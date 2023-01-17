Heart of the Sea – The origins of Moby Dick: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Heart of the Sea – The origins of Moby Dick is the film broadcast this evening, Tuesday 17 January 2023, on Sky Cinema Uno in prime time from 21.15. The film is directed by Ron Howard and is the film adaptation of the novel In the heart of the ocean – The true story of the whaler Essex, written by Nathaniel Philbrick in 2000 on the story of the whaler Essex, an event that inspired Herman Melville to write the his famous Moby Dick. But what is the plot and the cast? Let’s see everything there is to know about the film.

Plot

In 1850, looking for inspiration for his new novel, Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw) travels to the island of Nantucket to meet the aging sailor Thomas Nickerson (Brendan Gleeson). After the initial reluctance, the man reveals to the writer the story of the wreck of the whaler Essex.

Some thirty years earlier, Nickerson had served as a cabin boy under the commands of first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), a young and experienced whaler, and arrogant George Pollard (Benjamin Walker).

Since the hunting party gives little results, Pollard ignores Chase’s protests and orders the men to head to a still unexplored stretch of sea, west of the coast of Ecuador. Despite the warnings of an old sailor, met along the way, who had advised the crew against hunting the mighty white whale in the waters, the large herds of sperm whales encourage Pollard to continue sailing.

Suddenly, however, the white whale emerges from the water and strikes the Essex, sinking her.

Fortunately, most of the crew managed to hastily board the lifeboats. The men are scattered across the vast ocean, without food or water, easy prey for the vengeful white whale. After ninety days of shipwreck, marked by acts of inconceivable immorality and by the constant sensation of being hunted down, the men of the crew are sighted and taken to dry land. Although the experience has changed Pollard’s attitude, so much so that he takes the risk himself and tells the story of Essex, everyone will be subjected to yet another injustice. Soon, in fact, the survivors will have to deal with the political and economic interests of their investors.

Heart of the Sea – The origins of Moby Dick: the cast

Who is the cast of Heart of the Sea? Starring Chris Hemsworth, Brendan Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Michelle Fairley, Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Riley, Tom Holland, Benjamin Walker, Joseph Mawle, Jamie Sives, Donald Sumpter, Frank Dillane, Jamie Michie, Paul Anderson. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Chris HemsworthOwen Chase

Benjamin Walker: George Pollard

Cillian MurphyMatthew Joy

Tom HollandThomas Nickerson

Brendan Gleeson as Thomas Nickerson senior

Michelle FairleyMrs Nickerson

Ben WhishawHerman Melville

Gary BeadleWilliam Bond

Frank DillaneHenry Coffin

Charlotte RileyPeggy

Jordi Mollà: Spanish captain

Donald SumpterPaul Mason

Joseph MawleBenjamin Lawrence

Brooke DimmockPhoebe Chase

Paul AndersonThomas Chappel

Edward AshleyBarzallai Ray

Martin WildeBenjamin Gardner

Osy Ikhile: Richard Peterson

Jamie SivesIsaac Cole

Morgan ChetcutiIsaiah Sheppard

Richard BremmerFuller

Andy WarehamJohn Sanborn

Luca TosiWilliam Wright

Frans HuberJoseph Nye

Streaming and TV

Where to see Heart of the Sea – The origins of Moby Dick on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 17 January 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.