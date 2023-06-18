There were many announcements following one another during the weblog event NetflixThe Tudum, which announced many of the most important content that will arrive in the next 12 months on the most popular streaming platform in the world. In addition to guests, announcements regarding cast and more, several were shown trailerlike the one of Heart of stone which effectively closed the event. The film will be released onAugust 11th.

It is an action film with adrenaline-pumping thriller rhythms, which sees Gal Gadot in the role of the protagonist Rachel Stone, a spy who knows his stuff to say the least. It goes without saying that the intertwined plot of the film will be that of a spy story, of which, however, we do not know the details.

The actors in the past few months they have defined this film as something “epic”where he made sure to keep everything on a realistic tone, and making sure that in certain situations it was possible to perceive the pain of the protagonists.

In the cast, in addition to the talented actress of Wonder Woman and of the evil queen in the next Snow Whitethere are also actors of the caliber of Alia Bhatt And Jamie Dornan.

Certainly the trailer, which we propose and which you can start from the player in the article, will be able to clarify many of your doubts in this regard.