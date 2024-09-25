We all certainly remember Wataru Yoshizumi For Marmalade Boy (Small heart problems), but the mangaka is famous also thanks to other captivating titles belonging to the panorama shojowhich Only you, Witches for loveand precisely Mint heart. This last work, published in Japan in 1997 and brought to Italy thanks to Panini Comics for the necklace Planet Manga in 2001, returns to a new look to collect. The first issue, released last February, is a substantial volume of more than three hundred pages, with color inserts and extra content.

But let’s get straight to the plot, for those who don’t know it yet: Mary And Noel They have always been inseparable twins, but now they are growing up and it seems they are gradually moving away from each other. Maria, in fact, decides, without telling Noel, to transfer to another school. Noel, after being shocked by what happened, also discovers that Maria’s choice was dictated by the love she feels for the coach of her basketball team and can no longer see from jealousy: he will try in every way to hinder the relationship between the two. To do this, Noel will be forced to pretend to be a girl, wearing women’s clothes and sharing a dorm room with another girl! Will Noel succeed in his mission without arousing suspicion?!?

Original title: ミントな僕ら (Mint na Bokura)

Italian title: Mint heart

Japanese release: 1997

Italian release: February 8, 2024

Number of volumes: 3

Publishing house: Panini Comics

Type: Shojo, comedy, romance, slice of life

Drawings: Wataru Yoshizumi

History: Wataru Yoshizumi

Format: 11×17, dust jacket, paperback, b/w, colors

Number of pages: 364

Two inseparable twins

The characters in this story are numerous. First of all we have the two twin protagonists, Mary and Noel, who both appear to be girls. In fact, Noel, for almost the entire duration of the story, wears a wig with long brown hair and thus appears identical to Maria. If From a physical point of view, twins are really two peas in a podfrom the character point of view we immediately notice some differences: Maria daydreams about great love, she likes playing team sports and going out with friends. Noel, on the other hand, has never fallen in love, and according to him it never will happen to him.! He feels jealous of those who get close to his sister and does everything to hinder her choices, because he fears losing her forever and not being able to share anything with her, if Maria were to get engaged or even married one day. Noel’s attitude can therefore seem a bit immature and childish, at times even possessive, even if deep down he just wants to show that he cares about Maria more than anything else, thus revealing his sweet and protective side.

A key role is also played by the secondary charactersgiven the dense interweavings that are created between the lives of the protagonists and their schoolmates: here we have Miyu MakimuraNoel’s roommate, a lonely and mysterious girl; Kazuaki Hirobe, coach of theMorinomiya Institutewhich Maria is perfectly cooked for; Ryuji Sasawho will fall in love with Noel without knowing that he is actually a boy, and many others.

Between misunderstandings and heartbeats

The strong point of this shojo it is undoubtedly his ability to keep the reader’s attention alive, thanks to the connections that, as mentioned earlier, are created between the various characters, due not only to sentimental relationships, but also to the birth of deep friendships and the discovery of unexpected blood ties. The public is also involved thanks to the funny and even comical scenes which often arise from misunderstandings and embarrassing situations, which we always end up making light of. While on the one hand one might think that Mint heart is mostly focused on love and the first disappointments that this feeling brings, among the themes covered we also find friendship, family and fraternal bonds, with particular attention to the beauty and at the same time difficulty of living in symbiosis with a twin. We are therefore talking about sharing, but also about the loneliness and suffering that we feel when, without the person who represents a guide and a lifeline for us, we feel lost and aimless.

Precision and accuracy

As for the graphic sectorthe re-release of Cuore di menta confirms the precision and accuracy used by Wataru Yoshizumi in the creation of their own illustrations: starting from the faces, characterized by the classic expressive eyes able to convey even the smallest nuances of the feelings experienced by the protagonists, from flowing hair to the details of the clothes (such as folds, buttons, pockets and so on) and the architectural and natural elements, everything is taken care of down to the smallest details. There is no lack of caricatural drawings, where simpler lines and “exaggerated” shapes give life to expressions of dismay, embarrassment and hilarity. Overall, therefore, the mangaka uses a style that is perfectly suited to the comedy genre, representing the small dramas of the daily reality of a group of thirteen-year-olds through scenes that provoke spontaneous laughter.

The price of €12.00 is certainly above average compared to other similar works, but it should be underlined that this is a Deluxe Edition and that the series in this case is complete in three volumes instead of six, since, in each of them, two of the first edition have been merged. The quantity of pages therefore, combined with the quality of the paper used, the color inserts and the extra contents, justifies the value that is attributed to the work, also on a historical level, being Mint heart a manga that, a bit like Marmalade Boyhas achieved a success that is now timeless.

Who do we recommend Cuore di menta to?

If during your childhood and/or adolescence you spent your afternoons watching Small heart problems, Also Mint heart is right for you. The background of the events is once again the school one and the small sentimental and family dramas are the masters.. So if you too are lovers of romantic slices of life, you can’t miss this Deluxe Edition, whether you don’t know the work yet or not!

Simple yet intricate plot

Very neat illustrations

Presence of extra content and some color pages There is no real division into chapters