In Israel there have recently been reports of dozens of people vaccinated against corona who have developed myocarditis. A German cardiologist gives the all-clear for the time being.

Mainz – Israeli media recently reported on an analysis according to which 62 cases of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) occurred after vaccination with the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer *. Young men between the ages of 18 and 30 were particularly affected. Israel’s Ministry of Health believes that an unusual frequency of the disease has not yet been proven. According to a report by RTL, Ugur Sahin *, co-founder of the German vaccine manufacturer Biontech, wanted to comment on the reports at a press conference. On Merkur.deWhen asked, Biontech said: “The press conference was an event for foreign correspondents.” The editors apologize for the misunderstanding.

Corona vaccination from Biontech / Pfizer: reports of myocarditis in Israel

In Israel, around five of the nine million inhabitants have already received a full vaccination against the coronavirus * since the corona vaccination campaign began more than four months ago. In the country, vaccinations were almost exclusively made with the Biontech / Pfizer preparation. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday (April 27) that a team of experts was monitoring all side effects of the corona vaccinations * and published regular reports. The analysis cited in the media was not published by the ministry.

“It shows no clear increase in mortality from vaccination, and it is not certain that there will be an increase in the number of myocarditis compared to the same period last year,” said the spokeswoman. However, it is an “important report” that the team of experts will discuss in the coming days. The results of the consultation on the corona vaccine * would be made available to the public.

Corona vaccine from Biontech: Pfizer denies connection – cardiologist gives the all-clear

Biontech’s vaccine production partner Pfizer denied a link between the vaccination and myocarditis. But one is informed about the reports in Israel. “We have not observed a rate of myocarditis higher than would be expected in the general population,” the statement said. “A causal connection with the vaccination was not established. There is currently no evidence that the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine is associated with a risk of myocarditis, ”said Pfizer.

According to a report by the picture, a total of seven cases of myocarditis * were reported in Germany after vaccination with the Biontech vaccine. The German cardiologist Dirk Westermannn, however, told the dpa: “Overall, no accumulation of myocarditis following mRNA vaccinations has been proven with a clear causality. The data reported so far are therefore not worrying from a cardiological point of view at this point in time. “Basically, a connection between vaccinations and the occurrence of myocardial inflammation is known, said the deputy head of the UKE Hamburg clinic. However, this does not apply to mRNA vaccines such as those from Biontech / Pfizer, but above all to smallpox vaccines. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

